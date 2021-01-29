Police arrest Italian doctor accused of killing COVID-19 patients to free up bed spaces

A doctor in Italy has been arrested over claims he killed two coronavirus patients to ‘free up beds’ during the height of the pandemic in Italy.

Carlo Mosca, 47, is accused of giving patients Natale Bassi, 61, and Angelo Paletti, 80, lethal doses of anaesthetics at Montichiari hospital near Brescia.

The incident allegedly took place in March last year, when shocking pictures showed Covid-19 patients lining in hospital corridors.

Police are also investigating another three deaths after reports Mosca altered the medical records of patients who died and he has now been put under house arrest at his home in Mantua, according to Metro UK.

He denies the charges against him, calling the allegations baseless.

In legal documents relating to the arrest, prosecutors claim messages revealed nurses suspected Mosca of killing patients to make space in the A&E department he headed up.

The prosecutors say Mosca administered Succinylcholine and Propofol, which were typically used on the ward to anaesthetise Covid patients so they can have tubes inserted.

However, it is claimed the patients given the drugs never had tubes inserted, so they believe the use of anaesthesia was unnecessary.

Between November 2019 and April 2020, the hospital saw a 70% increase in orders of these drugs but only five patients were given tubes during that period, the report said.

An anonymous complaint was made at the end of April, and legal documents contain WhatsApp messages which suggest Mosca tried to get nurses to cover his tracks.

The nurses said in messages to each other: ”Did he ask you to administer the drugs without intubating them? ‘I’m not killing patients just because he wants to free up the beds, this is crazy.

When he found out he was under investigation Mosca asked nurses to agree on a convenient version of the story while instigating them to declare falsehoods.

Lawyers also allege he asked colleagues to leave the room when he administered the drugs.

Mosca is charged with murder and falsifying the health records, amid claims he edited the clinical data to make the patient appear terminal and therefore not arouse suspicion.

But the doctor, who has now been suspended from his duties, says he never administered the anaesthetics and he would never take life, rather save it.