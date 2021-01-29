Revealed: Why Northern govs would take 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The governors of the northern part of the country under the auspices of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have agreed to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives the country.

And we have discovered it purely to dispel rumour, change perspectives and properly orientate the people.

The idea is to take to away fears and controversies surrounding the vaccines

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, made the disclosure in his address at a webinar on the safety and efficacy of vaccine organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Engineer Abubakar Gambo Umar, in his welcome address, said the seminar was organised to sensitise the general public and provide answers to all the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccines.

In their presentations, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaibu and Prof. Abdulsalam Nasidi, an epidemiologist gave various insight into the efficacy of the vaccines.

Dr Shuaibu also disclosed that 70 per cent of Nigerians would be vaccinated over the period of two years based on the projection, adding that risk communication strategies will be implemented across the different phases of the COVID-19 vaccine introduction.