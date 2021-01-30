Amotekun Chief falls off Okada, dies

The Amotekun chief in the Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, Tajudeen Salaudeen, popularly called Arogunmasa, has reportedly died in a motorcycle crash.

‌

It was gathered that the accident happened at the Sawmill area along Ilero Road while he was trying to manoeuvre some potholes on his way to Okeho in the early hours of Thursday.

It was learnt that he had earlier got a call to attend to an emergency assignment in Ilero.

As soon as he got the call, it was reported that he made a detour to Ilero. He was said to have died immediately after falling off the motorbike he rode.

His corpse, which was earlier deposited at the Baptist Medical Centre, Ilero, Iwa Local Council Development Area of the state, was buried on Friday according to Islamic rite.

Arogunmasa, who was described as a fearless and disciplined man whose lifetime was committed to activism, became the head of Amotekun based on his pedigree as an intelligent and patriotic person.

His burial was attended by the officials of Amotekun and other government functionaries in the state.