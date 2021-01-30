Dangote’s Libel suit: U.S court orders ex-mistress, to respond within 20 days

Autumn Spikes, the lady who alleged to be an ex-mistress of the African richest man, Aliko Dangote, has been given an ultimatum to to respond to a libel suit.

The Court’s ‘civil action summons’ said Ms Spikes has “20 calendar days” from the day she is served with the wealthy Nigerian suit to file her response.

Ms Spikes has said she has yet to be served the court writ of summons.

It will be recalled that Mr Dangote, used a pseudonym, John Doe, to file a libel suit against Ms Spikes for allegedly trying to extort $5million (about N1.9billion) from him.

He is seeking damages “in excess of $30,000” (about N11.4million) against Ms Spikes.

The summons issued by a Deputy Clerk of the Miami-Dade County Court in Florida, U.S, on January 26, warn Ms Spikes against failing to respond to the suit on time.

Titled, ‘IMPORTANT,’ the court summons warned Ms Spikes she could lose the case if her response was filed late.

The document added that her late response to the suit could also cost her her wages and money, and that her property might thereafter be taken “without further warming from the court.”

It read in part, “A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached Complaint with the clerk of this Court.

“A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties must be filed if you want the court to hear your side of the case.

“If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may thereafter be taken without further warming from the court. There are other legal requirements.”

Ms Spikes was also advised in the summons to call an attorney “right away.”