DJ Cuppy reacts to debt allegation by Davido’s aide

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has taken to her verified Twitter account to react to claims by Davido’s aide, Afeare Isreal, that she did not pay Zlatan Ibile for his collaboration in their 2019 hit song, Gelato, neither did she provide accommodation for the Zanku singer when she took him to Abuja for her fundraiser.

Reacting to the claims, DJ Cuppy simply tweeted, “Super Story,” with the hashtag, #freecuppy. In another tweet, she noted that she has learnt to ‘kill them with kindness,’ this time her tweet was accompanied with the hashtag, #CuppyGoldDust

The disc jockey tweeted, “I’ve learnt to kill them with kindness and rise above the noise! Sparkles.”

Isreal had earlier claimed via his Instagram account claiming that DJ Cuppy is a ‘full fake friend”.

He wrote, “Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step by flushing a full fake friend like Cuppy who was just using his head all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja for her fundraising where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo until tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money at Transcorp Hilton to carter for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg.”

However, a source close to the disc jockey refuted Isreal’s claims. “That is a big lie because I know who was in charge of Zlatan on that day. I am not even supposed to be talking about this. His total package was handled. As for she and Zlatan not talking, I do not know what caused that. That is between her and Zlatan. She has not told me or anybody what happened between them but she is going to clear the air on everything soon,” the source said.