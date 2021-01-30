Ibadan Poly Lecturer, three others die, as auto plunged into Ogun River

A senior lecturer at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State, Mr Kola Oladunjoye, has been reported dead in an accident along the Moniya-Iseyin Road.

Oladunjoye, an architect and a former head of department in the institution, was said to have died on Thursday alongside three others whose identities had yet to be confirmed.

It was gathered that Oladunjoye and others said to be officials of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund were on their way from an official assignment at the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki in the Saki West Local Government Area of the state.

Their vehicle was said to have skidded after losing control before plunging into the Odo Ogun from the bridge.

A source said, “The others are TETFUND officials who were on an official assignment at the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki. The team also included a staff of The Polytechnic Ibadan.

“We were able to identify Kola Oladunjoye, our past Head of Department of Architecture. He travelled to Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki for a programme. He went with a professional team.”

The Public Relations Officer of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, confirmed the death of the immediate past Head of Department of Architecture of the institution.

Soladoye, who noted that the polytechnic community was mourning, said, “We have lost one of our best hands, a very cerebral fellow who was until his death, the Chairman of Due Process in the school. He was also the immediate past HoD of Architecture department.

“He related well with virtually everybody and he was loved by all. The rector is so saddened, ditto for other management staff. The entire polytechnic community is in deep mourning. We also mourn the others even though we have not been able to ascertain their identities. It is a sad development, but nobody can query God.”