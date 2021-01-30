(Opinion): Unwittingly Leaking sensitive operational strategy.. 300 female soldiers deployed

My Point: Who is the problem here? Is it the military authorities who cavalierly share vital operational intelligence with the public? Or the excitable media who are unable to apply circumspection in their reportage of delicate security information?

How do you provide critical components of your offensive strategy, churning out numbers, gender and location of your next action? Is it to provide the miscreants and despicable elements with feeders for their countermeasures?!

This has been a recurrent gaffe amongst government agencies, and even governors and ministers, who reel out vital information at public forums…on issues that can be better dealt with using subtlety and covert measures.

Then, we wonder why our painful anti-social misfortune lingers…and festers.

What really is our problem? Intelligence? Loudmouthiness? Showmanship? Eye-service-ism? Strategic thinking?