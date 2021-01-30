Popular Lagos DJ, dies of COVID-19

A popular Disc jockey, Babatunde Bello aka DJ Babus, has died of COVID-19,

DJ Babus, it was learnt, died on Friday morning after a protracted battle with the disease.

The deceased was once Talent Manager at KnightHouse, The Creative Entertainment Company where popular acts like Mo Cheddah, Phenom rose to stardom.

DJ Babus graduated from the University of Baltimore in the United States in 2010 where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems and Technology Management.

He worked as Resident DJ at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos between 2014 and 2015 and later Resident DJ at RSVP Restaurant and Lounge. He founded his own company known as Crates and Vinyl Entertainment.

The entertainer recently dropped a brand new self-produced tune titled ‘Jollof on the Beach’, a fusion of Amapiano, Ghana Bounce flow, and Afrobeats sound.

In his last interview, he described himself as someone who detested shortcuts to success adding that slow and steady way was the best way to win.

The deceased was also the only son of Mrs Nadia Bello, the Proprietor, Belinna Schools, Akoka, Lagos.