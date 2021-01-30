The smartest move by the army so far. It shows that the new chief of army staff is an intelligent tactician.
The Muslims are enjoined to protect women in warfare and not to kill them. Fighting women soldiers will be very demoralizing to those bandits, kidnappers and terrorists. This is a real psychological warfare before ground warfare. Most of these criminals in the North still hold firmly to their religion and this is a low to their faith
Revealed, strategic thinking behind 300 female soldiers deployment to highway
The smartest move by the army so far. It shows that the new chief of army staff is an intelligent tactician.