Benue NUJ Chairman Dies Days After Giving Birth To Twins

January 31, 2021

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benue State, Comrade Victoria Asher, has died.

A statement released by Moses Akarhan, the NUJ State Secretary, indicated that Asher died Saturday at about 8:00 am at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Makurdi after a Ceascrean Section surgery.

Akarhan also stated that the Council will give notice for an emergency Congress to that effect in due course.

The late Asher was delivered of a set of twins – male and female on January 23, 2021, before the complications arose.

She emerged Chairman of the NUJ, Benue Council in December 2018 after the demise of her predecessor, David Ukuma, who came into office on July 3, 2018, and served only two months before he died.

Asher, until her death, worked with the State’s owned Radio station.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed shock over the demise of the state NUJ chairman.

Ortom said he was deeply saddened by the news as he described Asher’s death as a painful loss not only to the media community but also to the entire state.

He noted that the late NUJ Chairman was a hardworking woman who related well with others and stood for excellence in the pen profession.

The governor, through his spokesman, Terver Akase, stated that the Government and people of Benue will miss Asher and her contributions to the state in her chosen profession of journalism.

Ortom prayed God to grant her eternal rest and give her husband with the entire family as well as colleagues, particularly the Benue State Council of NUJ, the strength to bear the loss.

