Dying last moments of Emilia Asim-Ita, Future Awards Co- founder revealed

Emilia Asim-Ita, co-founder, The Future Awards had a heart seizure and died. Her brother revealed this authentically on Saturday.

There were speculations about the cause of her death but her brother, William has revealed that she died after undergoing an appendicitis surgery.

According to him “My sister died yesterday at about 8:20 am. She had an appendix rupture. The appendix had a small lump underneath it and that lump burst; the spleen went to her intestines and it polluted some parts of her intestine. She had to go through a surgery to cut the affected part of the intestines. It was successful as it was done by a specialist.”

We gathered that Emilia who was the CEO of A’Line Media was recovering after spending about nine days in the hospital but as she was taking her usual early morning stroll, she had a heart seizure and died

We were told that she was doing so well in terms of her post surgery recovery that she would have been discharged yesterday.

The sad news of her death was broken to the world by the management of A’Lime Media, her organisation on social media

“Words fail us. ⁣You were more than a boss. You were a friend, an inspiration and an outstanding person.⁣ You will forever remain in our hearts.⁣ Rest well, Emilia,” it wrote.