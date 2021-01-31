El-Zakzaky’s Wife Rejects Isolation Centre for Covid-19 Treatment

Zeenat Elzakzaky Mohammed, son of embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky, has informed the court that his mother is recovering from the deadly virus and will no longer need to be moved from the Nigerian Correctional Centre for treatment.

This was coming two days after securing a court order for Zeenat Elzakzaky, the wife of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria to be sent to isolation centre to be treated for COVID-19.

According to Mohammed, the decision of not evacuating his mother to an isolation centre as he earlier requested is based on the fact that all the NCDC approved COVID-19 treatment centres in Kaduna state were found to be inadequate to treat his mother, most especially due to her numerous underlying health challenges.

It was reported that he said the medical team of the IMN leader advised that unless an adequate environment is found, and since the prison authorities have continued to cooperate fully, they will continue managing the situation as it stands currently.

Mohammed who claimed that government is yet to carry out a test of the entire facility and also trace the source of the disease, added that their medical team up until last night had assured the family that Mrs Elzakzaky has been recovering and that there is no immediate cause for alarm