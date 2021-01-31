Exposed, why Zlatan Ibile Dumped Otedola’s Daughter, Blocked Her On Social Media

This is the real reason. One of Davido’s aide, Afeare Isreal, has taken to his Instagram page to reveal why popular singer, Zlatan Ibile, is mad at DJ Cuppy. In his post, he revealed why Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy on social media as he tagged the disc jockey a ‘full fake friend.’

Isreal’s claims come barely 24 hours after a video made rounds on social media that showed Zlatan deny knowing DJ Cuppy in an interview on The Switch show.

According to Isreal who is Davido’s personal logistics manager, he claimed that despite the commercial success of the 2019 hit song, Gelato, by DJ Cuppy and Zlatan. The disc jockey did not compensate Zlatan.

He further alleged that the disc jockey took Zlatan for her fundraiser in Abua where she made billions of naira but she never paid Zlatan neither did she cater to his accommodation.

He wrote, “Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step by flushing a full fake friend like Cuppy who was just using his head all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja for her fundraising where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo until tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money at Transcorp Hilton to carter for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg.”

A few months ago, the DJ took to her social media account some months back to announce that Zlatan blocked her on social media.

She tweeted, “10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why Zlatan Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends and “Gelato” was a hit!”

However, a source close to DJ Cuppy who spoke with The Punch on the condition of being anonymous refuted the claims made by Israel. The source who was with the disc jockey in Abuja during the fundraiser said he was privy to how Zlatan’s package was handled.

The source described Isreal’s claims as ‘a big lie.’

“That is a big lie because I know who was in charge of Zlatan on that day. I am not even supposed to be talking about this. His total package was handled. As for she and Zlatan not talking, I do not know what caused that. That is between her and Zlatan. She has not told me or anybody what happened between them but she is going to clear the air on everything soon,” the source said