Kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls escapes from B/Haram Captivity

The father of one of the Nigerian schoolgirls abducted in the northern town of Chibok said his daughter has escaped from the camp of Boko Haram, BBC reported on Friday.

The father told the BBC that he spoke to his daughter, amid unconfirmed reports that an unknown number of the girls had equally escaped from Boko Haram camp on Thursday.

The man said his daughter (names not available) confirmed that she had fled together with other captives during fighting.

Those who managed to escape are believed to be in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, although there are still few details known about how they fled.

Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from Chibok town, Borno State, which sparked an international outcry in 2014.

The Federal government in 2015, secured the release of 82 of the abducted girls.

Since then, there has been an outcry, protest and agitation by government oppositions and civil societies to rescue the remaining 114 girls.

A former minister, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, had on Thursday said she hopes that the rumored freedom of the remaining abducted girls is true.

“Yes, we have heard the rumors about our remaining #112ChibokGirls,” Ezekwesili, co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, tweeted.

“Dear Lord, please let it be true that they have been released

“No child, no parent, no one deserves what the #ChibokFamilies have been through in this country at the hands of