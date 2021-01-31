New Service Chiefs: Buhari made best choices – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of new Service Chiefs.

Mohammed said Buhari made the best choices in the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

He made the remark while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Buhari said: “Based on available information at our disposal, the President has made the best choices.

“These men are not new to the theatres of conflict, almost all of them have served in one capacity or the other in the theatre.

“Having served in the theatres of conflict, it will make their jobs easier.

“They are not starting afresh and we hope that they will take off from where their predecessors stopped,’’ he said.

Mohammed also urged Nigerians to support the new Service Chiefs in carrying out their duties.

Buhari had changed Nigeria’s Service Chiefs.

The new Service Chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor from Agbor, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Force, AVM Isiaka Amao, and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo.