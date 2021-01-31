Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nollywood actor,  Emeka Ani, Down with ‘Chronic Diabetes’, Needs N2.8m 

Nollywood actor,  Emeka Ani,
is hospital bedridden for some time  now.
He is is ill and he is seeking financial support.

Emeka Ani’s video soliciting for financial support is coming several hours after his colleague, Ernest Asuzu died after battling with stroke for several years.

Prince has been admitted in a hospital in Owerri.

Several Nigerians who paid him a visit shared a video showing him lying down on his hospital bed.

In the video, the ailing actor revealed that he has been on admission since December of 2020; and that he has undergone some operations in a bid to saving his life.

Further, he begged for financial support as he can no longer bear the burden alone.

Prince Emeka Ani
According to the information obtained from the YouTube channel, the ailing actor is down with chronic sore of the anus and diabetes. The cost of his treatment is put at about 2.8 million Naira; which the actor can’t afford alone at the moment.

Hence, the outcry for help by the Nollywood’s veteran

