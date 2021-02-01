Lagos bans indoor gatherings of over 50 persons

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes..in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space.

The governor said this while giving an update on coronavirus in Lagos State on Sunday.

He said that this is in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He then added “This is to sound a very serious note of warning that henceforth all those found culpable and in breach of the existing regulations and guidelines would be swiftly and decisively dealt with in full accordance with the provisions of the law”