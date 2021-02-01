IG’s tenure ends today, may be extended

The Inspector General of Police in Nigeria, Mohammed Adamu is expected to leave the office on Monday (today), having reached the mandatory retirement age.

But no indication that that will happen., with the the silence from the Presidency and failure of the council to meet.

Nigeria Police Council has not had a meeting for the past 21 months despite the rising insecurity in the country.

The last time the council met was on May 23, 2019, when it confirmed the appointment of Abubakar Adamu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had on January 15, 2019, appointed Adamu as acting IGP following the retirement of IGP Ibrahim Idris.

Adamu’s appointment was ratified in May by the council members, comprising the President who is the chairman, all state governors, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and the Permanent Secretary of the commission.

We gathered there are moves towards tenure elongation.. moves by Adamu to secure tenure extension to enable him to complete the ongoing reforms in the police.

The silence from the Presidency and the inability of the police council to meet and appoint Adamu’s successor is strengthening rumours that the President may have approved additional months in office for him.

Buhari had granted the privilege to the immediate past Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Muhammadu Gana, the service chiefs who overstayed in office by five years and the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede