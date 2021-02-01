Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos reopened

Against the earlier projected Tuesday 2nd February opening for the Third Mainland Bridge as a result of the casting of the expansion joints, the work has now been completed and would therefore be open a day earlier to vehicular movement, which is by 12 midnight, Sunday 31st January, 2021, according to a statement by Lagos State government.

The earlier movement arrangements of 12.00 am for Lagos Island bound motorists and 12.00 noon for Mainland bound motorist subsists.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde expressed his gratitude to Lagosians, especially those affected by the closure for their understanding, assuring that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration will continue to drive infrastructural growth in the State.

“The State Government hereby appeals to residents to cooperate with the State Government as all other ongoing rehabilitation projects will come to an end in a very short while, adding that the benefits, including safety, is for all and sundry”, he said.