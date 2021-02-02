Ex-information minister Tony Momoh dies @ 81 in his house

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh, has died at the age of 81.

Sources close to the deceased told our correspondent that he died on Monday at his residence in Abuja.

A former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar described the late Momoh as a good man.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, @atiku, the former Vice-President wrote, “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.

“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”

Momoh was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, holding the position from September 1986 until 1990.

He was Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.

He was educated at Government School Auchi, the school Momoh the First had established at Auchi in 1922. He also attended Teacher Training College, Abraka, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Lagos, and the Nigerian Law school.

He had degrees in Mass Communication and Law and was a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He worked in various capacities, including professional and administrative, in the Daily Times of Nigeria Group.

He also served as Chairman of the Board of Nigeria Airways and was a member of the Nigerian Press Council. Prince Tony Momoh was awarded many honours, including fellowships of the Commonwealth Journalists’ Association, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and the Advertising Council of Nigeria.

He was a patron of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, and a holder of Selkyo Culture Award presented to him in Japan in recognition of his “great contribution to society” through his “consistent and valuable activities for the sake of the creation of peace and culture”