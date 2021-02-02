(Opinion) : At over 80, Tony Momoh died young at heart

By Emmanuel Obe

This was one Tony that epitomised journalism in Nigeria.

He was among the first set of mass communication graduates trained in a Nigerian university.

He was initially at the University of Nigeria before the civil war forced him and others to move to the University of Lagos to pioneer the department of mass communication there. So, he was trained at the two best schools of journalism in Nigeria.

He was re-engaged on graduation by Daily Times of Nigeria, from where he had taken a study leave, and again was among the pioneering set of university graduates to work in the Daily Times. Onyema Ugochukwu who studied economics was also among this new class of elite journalists.

Tony Momoh put his name in legal record books when he defied the Nigerian Senate in the Second Republic and refused to disclose his source of information in an article he wrote about the legislative chamber. He went to court, where his right not to disclose his source of information was upheld.

He subsequently studied law and became the editor of Daily Times, the biggest newspaper then in West Africa. He also became the Director of Times Institute of Journalism that trained journalists from across West Africa.

General Ibrahim Babangida appointed him Minister of Information in 1986, during which he became popular for writing the ‘Letter to my Countrymen’.

One of those evenings when he was the Minister, he visited the University of Lagos Auditorium, where I was a member of the Covered Sitters (an ephemism for noisy backbenchers) to watch a film presented by the United Nations Information Centre. Not being an action movie, we were bored. And some students used the covered darkness to make catcalls at the minister, like ‘Tony Momoh, Stop Murmuring.’

After he left Babangida’s government, he spent time practicing law during which he said he discovered that the difference in the incomes of lawyers and journalists was in the fact that lawyers charged fees. He also continued to train journalists as a consultant to media establishments and institutions, especially in media law and ethics.

In 1998, he joined the Presidential Campaign Organization of former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme as Director of Publicity, when his Daily Times contemporary, Onyema Ugochukwu was the Director of Publicity for President Olusegun Obasanjo, who eventually emerged the candidate of the PDP.

After a temporary retirement from politics, Tony Momoh returned to join the Buhari presidential aspiration as National Chairman of Congress for Progressive Change.

When CPC merged with other parties to form the All Progressives Congress in 2013, Tony Momoh took a backstage again in politics. But he promised Nigerians that a Buhari presidency would turn Nigeria for good, a promise that did not materialise before he died on Monday.

He once told us a story derived from the proverb, Those Who Live In Glass Houses Should Not Throw Stones. He was always proud of his father’s family back home in Auchi in Edo State where he said his father had more than ba hundred children with so many wives.

In Nigerian terms, Tony died as an old man, having crossed 80. But like a creative mind that he was, which all journalists are indeed, he died a young man.