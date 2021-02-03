Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Aisha Buhari’s Photographer is dead

Younews Ng February 3, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 74 Views

Mohammed Yusuf Ovajimo a professional photographer of the First Lady of Nigeria has died.

He is an accomplished professional with loads of skill and great human relations. He will be greatly missed.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Dangote’s ex-girlfriend evicted from U.S. apartment for owing six months rent

Ms Spikes grappled with an accumulated rent arrears of $13,230 for half of last year ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.