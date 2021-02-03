Alaafin of Oyo Summons Sunday Igboho over abusive comments on Ooni

In a video that has gone viral, he allegedly said,

“Shey Bobo Ooni yen ? Iyen ti ya were ….

Ẹranko ni bọbọ Ọọni yẹn, Ori rẹ ti daru…

“If Ọọni of Ifẹ is not careful, we may stop his car when going on an outing and spray him with gun bullets”

“Ooni of Ifẹ̀ is an Animal, he Collected Dollars From Buhari”

“Awon Tinubu yen, aye won ti baje..”

If Ooni of Ife is not careful, we may take AK47 to his palace and scatter it all.

Seyi Makinde is mad, crazy even insane, olórí burúkú ni.. He’s misfit, orírẹ tí burú, he’s dead.”

The remarks is generating attention, and Alaafin of Oyo town, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi I, we learnt have summoned Sunday Igboho to a meeting.

Earlier, Alaafin of Oyo had penned an open letter to President Buhari on the raging issue of herdsmen.

“No true Yoruba son will be comfortable abusing any first Class Yoruba Oba, least of all an Arole Odu’a and publicly too, never.” a source said

There are reasons and unwitting encouragement for such act, another public affairs analyst said

“I’d rather put it this way: The precedent you create or set, has a way of reinforcing similar behavior. For example, Gani Adams wreaked havoc in the South West, and yet he was paid handsomely by the Jonathan administration and the PDP. Later, his political godfathers in the south west sent him to school, polished him up, gave him a fat bank account, and named him the generalisimo of the Yoruba nation. Now, why should we expect any thug worth his name not to emulate Gani Adams, when the benefits are clearly immense? Why should we pretend not to know what is happening when Mr. Igboho stated unequivocally that he is a PDP enforcer in the mould of Al Capone? Why should we pretend naivety when a senator stated clearly that the ruling party went down on its knees begging Igboho with cash before he graciously allowed them to win an election? When you empower a thug he is emboldened to become untamable. And the whirlwind from all of these will be quite devastating.