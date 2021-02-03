Allegations paint NSCDC Acting CG as Inept, incapable

The Buhari Administration is committed to overhauling and remodelling the internal law enforcement agencies but from the feelers we are getting the Acting Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Hilary Madu Clinton does not have the capacity and moral fibre to key into the President’s commitment to beef up our internal security.

In a press release made available to journalists in Kaduna, by a pressure group, Arewa Security Advocacy Network(ASAN) and signed by the National Coordinator, Com.Ahmed Dantijo and Com.Bala Alhassan, Secretary respectively, the group lamented that a few days into his acting capacity tenure ,the NSCDC acting Commandant General, Mr. Hilary Madu has shown that he is inept and incapable of reforming the organization he met on ground.

The group lamented that Mr Madu is on a vengeance mission and has started witch hunting some top management staff of the NSCDC by posting them out of Abuja. Emphasizing to everyone that cares to listen that this is his time and he has been given the mandate to clean the Augean stable and right the wrongs of previous administrations.

But on investigations, our Advocacy group found out the otherwise that he is desperately going after those he considers as threat and perceived enemies to his office and also those more capable them himself.

We therefore pass a vote of no confidence on him just few weeks of his ascension due to the maladministration, victimization and top ethnic bigotry of top echelon of the agency. As he has gone on a revenge mission to seek personal scores instead of key -in to what he met on ground to build a formidable structure.

We are also calling on the President to as a matter of urgency, call the Minister of Interior

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to order for his vehement stance to bring ethnic bias in to the fray.As we all know,the first Commandment General of the NSCDC was from the Southwest and he occupied the position for 12 years without any challenges whatsoever from the government of the day, so why is this an issue now that it is our turn.

As Key stakeholders we are calling for a seasoned person to occupy the exalted office of the CG so as to reduce the criminalities and vandalization across the country on our pipelines and critical national assets including the reduction of herders and farmers clash across the country.