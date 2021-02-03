Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Court orders 2 siblings to die by hanging, for killing parents

Younews Ng February 3, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 85 Views

Two young girls of the the same parents have been  sentenced to death by hanging  by Asaba High Court.

They were sentenced yesterday for assassinating their biological parents.

Report has it that they said their parents were greedy and didn’t allowed them to be living like rich girls from rich parents, so they decided to kill their parent so they can take over their parent’s properties.
One of the assassin’s was arrested by SARS and he mentioned the girls names.

The case has been in court for almost 4 years now but finally they have been sentenced to death by hanging.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Dangote’s ex-girlfriend evicted from U.S. apartment for owing six months rent

Ms Spikes grappled with an accumulated rent arrears of $13,230 for half of last year ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.