Fulani settlement set on fire in Ogun by Igboho boys

February 3, 2021

The Fulani settlement in Igua area of Yewa North, Ogun State has been set on fire by some irate youths after Sunday Igboho visited the community.

Igboho had on Monday visited the Yewa axis of Ogun, saying he was there to rescue the Yorubas from killer herdsmen terrorising the area.

Though the Ogun State Government said it did not ask Igboho to help resolve the security challenges facing the people of the state, Igboho went ahead to make good his threat to chase away herdsmen from their hideouts in the bush.

The house of the Sarkin Fulani of Igua, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, was allegedly set ablaze by youths who were in the community with Sunday Igboho.

Other houses belonging to Fulanis as well as a cattle market were reportedly torched.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident.

According to Oyeyemi, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, led a team of policemen to Igua for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said the Police Commissioner had a peace talk with the Fulanis and the host, saying they have all agreed to work together to fish out the criminal elements among them for peace to reign.

