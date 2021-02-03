Ogun notorious cultist and serial killer shot dead in gun duel with police

A notorious cultist/murder suspect, Owolabi Oludipe, aka Somori, has been shot dead by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

The spokesman for the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

Oyeyemi said Oludipe was shot dead on Sunday when he and his gang engaged policemen from Odogbolu Police Division in a gun duel.

The suspect, who had been on the wanted list of the Command, was said to have been sighted at Ita-Ado area of Odogbolu, where he and his fellow Aiye cult group were planning another attack in the community.

A distress call was made to the Divisional Police Officer of Odogbolu Division, who mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

On seeing the policemen, the gang engaged them in a shootout, which resulted in their leader being shot and injured, while others escaped into the bush with their operational weapons.

The shot suspect was quickly taken to hospital, but died while receiving treatment.

The deceased had been on the wanted list of the Command in connection with the killing of Runsewe Segun, an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, who was murdered on November 14, 2020, and one Sunday Kayode Adegbuyi, who was also killed on February 16, 2020.

He was also responsible for the killing of a rival Eiye cult group leader, Shoyombo Sanyaolu Fakoya, on November 11, 2020 during a supremacy battle between the two groups.

Oludipe confessed to all the killings on the hospital bed before he gave up the ghost.

Recovered from him were assorted charms, which he wore all over his body, two live cartridges and a mobile phone.

It will be recalled that another notorious serial killer terrorising Ijebu Ode and its environs had earlier been neutralised by operatives of the command early last month in similar circumstance.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Edward A. Ajogun, who praised his men for their gallantry display, has ordered that efforts should be intensified to apprehend the rest of the gang members.

Ajogun also directed 24 hours surveillance of the town and its environ in order to checkmate the activities of hoodlums in the area.

He reiterated that the battle against cultists in the state will be a continuous exercise until cultism and other vices are stamped out.