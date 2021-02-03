Panic in NYSC hqtrs, camps as resident officer dies of COVID-19

There was panic among staff of the National Youth Service Corps on Tuesday after a resident officer died of COVID-19.

The top officer was posted to the permanent orientation camp in Kano, a few days ago where he developed coronavirus symptoms and died on Tuesday.

Following his death, workers of the NYSC in Abuja and orientation camps, particularly in Kano, had been gripped by fear of contracting COVID-19.

Recall that the Economic Sustainability Committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had in June last year called on the Federal Government to consider suspending the NYSC orientation camp exercises for two years.

Since the camps were reopened, many corps members have tested positive for COVID-19. For example, at the Cross River NYSC camp, 13 corps members were reported to have tested positive on January 25.

The deceased officer went to Kano State where he represented the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General, Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The source said, “The resident officer, who was posted from the NYSC National Headquarters in Abuja to Kano State NYSC permanent orientation camp died early this (Tuesday) morning as a result of COVID-19.

“But very unfortunately, the NYSC management and the NCDC are trying to hide the case.

The officer and representative of the DG was tested by the doctors and the NCDC who confirmed that the officer died as a result of COVID-19 in the camp. Right now, multiple number of the NCDC staff are in the camp.”

Staff of the NYSC in other camps, who had learnt about the development had started panicking.

Giving more insight into the officer’s death, Mgbemena said, “Indeed, NYSC lost an officer. In keeping with COVID – 19 protocols, everyone, including the DG , must subject themselves to COVID – 19 test. Only those that test negative are allowed into the camps.

“The officer in question was suspected of COVID-19. Accordingly, the NCDC took over the case. Sadly, he succumbed to the cold hands of death in the course of treatment. It is imperative to state that he did not step into the camp, neither did he die there too.

“Everybody in the camp, including resource persons, camp market operators were tested for COVID – 19. There’s no COVID – 19 positive person in the 37 camps of the NYSC nationwide.”