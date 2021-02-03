Reactions as MC Oluomo says he author a book

“They are trying so hard to repackage MC Oluomo”

That is one of the thoughts on some minds over the recent developments.

Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya, chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, is trending seriously on social media over claims he is authoring a book.

On Tuesday, a picture of the cover of the supposed book — titled ‘My Service To Humanity’ — began circulating on social media platforms.

In no time, it went viral and sparked diverse reactions on Twitter with a deluge of users unable to deal with the fact that he wrote a book.

While a number of users demanded to know the capacity in which MC Oluomo has served humanity — with respect to the title of his book — others argued that everyone has the right to tell their story.

“Why are you people yinmuing at MC Oluomo’s book? Apparently, someone must have written that for him, but it is his story, it is his song,” a Twitter user said.

“The book by MC Oluomo could be the first step in washing his image in preparation for a political post.

I honestly hate the fact that I’m giving this a thought, but this is Nigeria where everything is possible, if you have bastarrrd money, strong godfather & a powerful PR team,” another user said.