Renowned professor of history, father of 23 children, Yahaya ,75, is dead

A renowned Professor of History and a former lecturer with the Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Dahiru Yahaya, is dead.

Aged 75, Yahaya died at a hospital after a brief illness on Wednesday.

A relative of the late university Don, Bashir Habib Yahaya, who confirmed the death to newsmen, said funeral prayers would be observed by 4.00 pm at his residence in Ungogo town, Kano State.

He said the deceased left behind three wives, twenty-two children, and many grandchildren.

‌