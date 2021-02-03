Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Truck derails, kills pedestrian on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Younews Ng February 3, 2021

A truck has crushed a pedestrian to death after it derailed off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, emptying its content in the process.

The accident which happened at the Arepo section of the expressway, outward Lagos, is currently being attended to by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The incident has led to a traffic jam along the expressway forcing motorists to find alternative routes.

The body of the pedestrian who was crushed by the truck was moved away in a body bag while the truck was stil atthe side of the road at around 3.00 p. m

 

 

 

