APC dismisses alleged plan to field Jonathan in 2023

February 4, 2021

The All Progressives Congress has denied speculations that it was wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on its platform.

There were media reporters last week that a group of Northern Governors were working towards making Jonatan contest the elections to serve a single term of four years after which power will return to the north.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Interim National Chairman of the APC, denied the report in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation monitored in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said, “Those peddling such information are afraid. But for now, there is nothing in the APC that has anything to do with the aspiration for 2023.

“Even if someone wants to base his assumption on our recent visit to him during his birthday, we were there to pay respects to him in his capacity as a former President of Nigeria.

