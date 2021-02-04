APC registration exercise totally unnecessary, ungrateful – Bisi Akande

The pioneer Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, on Wednesday, described the decision of the Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee to embark on a fresh membership registration as an aberration.

He also advised the committee to resist the temptation of falling for the sit-tight syndrome which he noted usually characterized most “handpicked authorities in most underdeveloped countries of the world.

Akande said this while receiving in audience members of the Governor Abubakar Bello-led APC Membership Registration/Revalidation team at his country home in Ila, Oragun, in Osun State.

Akande said, “No population census is repeated within less than a decade and voters are not re-registered at every election.

“Within this context, I see the present APC membership registration within less than a decade after the original register as an indefensible aberration leading to certain ugly perceptions.

The first major perception is that APC, already having a well computerized register for an average 100 leaders of similar ideological orientation per each of the 120,000 polling units across Nigeria, might be lacking comprehension and matrix of modern-day technology.

“The second major perception is that APC leadership might be wasteful and inappreciative of the proper use of money in a kind of scanty economy in which Nigeria now finds itself.

“These seeming ugly perceptions put into abeyance the applause of the national election successes that the original APC register enjoyed since its completion on 15th February, 2014 and the over one billion Naira of 2014’s value that the original register cost when APC had no money of its own.”