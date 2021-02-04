Hausa Labourers, kill police aide, abduct 3 Chinese miners, #500m demanded

Three Chinese miners had been reportedly abducted by some labourers they hired to work for them on a mining site located at Akere Village near Ifewara, Osun State.

Before the men were abducted, it was gathered that a policeman attached to the expatriates was killed.

The abduction, it was learnt, occurred following a disagreement between the expatriates and the labourers, said to be mainly northerners, hired to work on the site.

A sum of N500m ransom was being demanded by the expatriates’ captors to free their victim