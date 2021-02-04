Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Hausa Labourers, kill police aide, abduct 3 Chinese miners, #500m demanded

February 4, 2021

Three Chinese miners had been reportedly abducted by some labourers they hired to work for them on a mining site located at Akere Village near Ifewara, Osun State.

Before the men were abducted, it was gathered that a policeman attached to the expatriates was killed.

The abduction, it was learnt, occurred following a disagreement between the expatriates and the labourers, said to be mainly northerners, hired to work on the site.

A sum of N500m ransom was being demanded by the expatriates’ captors to free their victim

