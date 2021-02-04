Kwara APC meeting ends in chaos, free for all fight

Crisis marred the exercise in Kwara State. A meeting of stakeholders held at the Banquet Hall, GRA, Ilorin, on Wednesday, ended abruptly when a disagreement between supporters of a faction loyal to the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and their counterparts loyal to the former APC State Chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, degenerated into a free for all.

Members of the opposing groups threw chairs and other missiles at each other forcing organisers to abandon the venue.

Earlier, while revalidating his membership at his Idi Igba ward, in the Ilorin West local government area of the state, Governor Abdulrazaq said, “There is no political party without opposing views or differences. It’s part of democracy.