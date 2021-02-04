Near escape, as Containers Fall off the Road; Crush Car

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, deployed its Cobra Squad and the Eagle Squad to the scene of a fallen Container at Anthony- Oke, inward Ikorodu Road, today, Wednesday, 3rd February, 2021.

Consequent upon the arrival of the Team to the scene, it was discovered that an articulated truck with registration number AYE 628 ZQ loaded with double Twenty Feet (20FT) containers while descending the Anthony Oke inward Ikorodu road by GreenSprings School slipped due to reckless driving and fell to its side while its containers fell into the compound of GreenSprings Schools and crushed a Toyota Corolla Saloon Car with registration number AKD 172 FK parked inside the school parking space.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, the Agency deployed its Heavy-Duty Equipment, Goliath to recover the Containers and the crushed car to avoid a secondary incident. The Toyota Corolla Saloon Car having being recovered, was handed over to the DTO Pedro Police Station while the containers were placed back on the truck.

The LASEMA Response Team, LASTMA, the Nigerian Police and the School Authorities led by the School Proprietress were all responders at the scene.