Lagos govt to phase out yellow for new set of blue buses

Younews Ng February 5, 2021 Business, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 76 Views

The Lagos State Government says it plans to phase out yellow buses in accordance with its transportation masterplan of the state.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said this in a virtual forum on Thursday, adding that the busses would be replaced by blue buses.

The virtual forum was titled ‘Transport and traffic conference’.

He said, “We are reforming the bus sector and over time, Lagos will phase out the yellow buses because the yellow buses are not conducive for a mega city like Lagos. That is why we are coming with blue buses you see around.

“We are inviting the private sector to participate in the provision of public transport services. We are also deploying technology just to ensure that we can up our game in terms of efficiency.”

