Man jumps to death in VI’s 1004 high-rise fleeing EFCC raid

Tension, panic and fear of arrest by EFCC officials made a man, who was not even a suspect, out of confusion jumped from the seventh floor of 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos..and he died !

The deceased jumped from an apartment at Block D5 during a raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday.

A combined team of EFCC officials and policemen had stormed the estate in search of some alleged Internet fraudsters, aka Yahoo boys.

However, during the raid, the deceased, who was believed to be a short-term resident, allegedly jumped from the apartment and died.

It was learnt that after the incident, the EFCC officials immediately left and informed policemen attached to the Bar Beach Police Division.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident, adding that the man was not a suspect.

He said, “He was not even the target of the EFCC when he jumped from the seventh floor.

We were told that he was not a resident, but a guest. It was quite unfortunate. He was taken to a hospital after he sustained fractures and was placed on oxygen; but he died .

We are trying to ascertain his identity. Once that is done, we will contact his family.”