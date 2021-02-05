Monarch petitions Police on how officer ordered him to prostrate at gun point

The traditional ruler of Uzoubi Umuna community, in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Okereke, has petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Muhammed, over the humiliation he suffered in the hands of a policeman posted in the community to enforce the curfew imposed by the state governor.

While enforcing the curfew, the monarch said in a statement addressed to Muhammed on Wednesday that the cop ordered him to lie on the ground at gunpoint, adding that the cop humiliated him in the presence of his subjects and passersby.

The statement read in part, “Around 2pm, I was returning from a meeting of the Orlu Traditional Rulers Council held at Umudioka ancient kingdom, in the palace of His Royal Majesty, Eze Thomas Obiefule. I visited my office at No 5, L.N. Obioha Street, Uzoubi Umuna, Orlu LGA.

“On getting to the Carrot Junction, I met a team of mobile policemen on duty. One of them ordered me to get down from my car. I quickly obeyed.

Despite the inscription on my vehicle number plate asserting my status as HRH Eze B.C Okereke, the traditional ruler of Uzoubi Umuna autonomous community, my physical appearance as an old man and my verbal expressions to him that I am the traditional ruler of this community, he pointed his gun at me and ordered me to lie flat on the ground, which I did.

“I lay on the ground for over eight minutes before another policeman asked me to get up and go. All these happened in front of my subjects and other passersby. It was really a big disgrace and disrespect to me, my community and the entire Imo State traditional rulers. You may please investigate this report and necessarily call your men to order. I am still bearing the humiliation with great pain and grief.”