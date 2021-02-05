Revealed: how Maina’s Son jumped bail, fled to US through Niger

The son of the embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal has escaped to the United States after sneaking into the Republic of Niger through one of the Nigeria’s porous borders, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Thursday.

Its lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed the development at the resumed hearing of the laundering case against him before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He was able to sneak out of Nigeria to the Republic of Niger, from where he was able to proceed to the US.”

Faisal, who is also being tried before Justice Abang with his father, went underground, the same way Maina, did after they were granted bail.

While Maina was re-arrested in Niger Republic and has since been ordered to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, his son had remained elusive.

Abubakar told the court that from the information at the disposal of the EFCC, Faisal sneaked to the US through the Republic of Niger.

But defence lawyer, Anayo Adibe said that Faisal was being held by either the police in Sokoto State.

He said “It is on record that the Nigerian and American passport of the defendant are in the custody of this court as part of the condition of his bail.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Abang said he did not know who to believe on the defendant’s whereabouts.

He then adjourned till March 31, 2021 for ruling of the defendant’s application.

Earlier, Justice Abang ordered among others, that a House of Representatives member, Sani Dan-Galadima (Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State), who stood surety for the fleeing Faisal, should forfeit his property, worth N60m, which he pledged as guarantee for the N60m bail bond he signed.