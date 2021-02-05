Why Buhari extended tenure of IGP Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the inspector general of police (IGP) by three months.

An official source said the extension was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

“Mr President has decided that the present IGP, Mohammed Adamu, will continue to serve as the IG for the next three months, to allow for a robust and efficient process of appointing a new IG,” the minister said.

“This is not unconnected to the desire of Mr President to, not only have a smooth handover, but to also ensure that the right officer is appointed into that position.

“Mr President is extending by three months to allow him get into the process of allowing a new one.”

All other top police officers have proceeded on retirement, except for Mr Adamu who according to sources sought tenure extension

Mr Adamu was due to retire from the police last Monday having spent the maximum 35 years in service.

The extension of his tenure was announced on Thursday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The IGP, who joined the service on February 1, 1986, attained the mandatory 35 years in service.

Aside the IGP, three Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police and 10 Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police attained the maximum service year.

The DIGs are former EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Lamorde, Aminchi Baraya and Nkpa Inakwu.

The affected AIGs are Nkereuwem Akpan, Olafimihan Adeoye, Agunbiade Labore, Undie Adie and Olugbenga Adeyanju.

Others are Asuquo Amba, Mohammad Mustapha, Jonah Jackson, Olushola Babajide and Yunana Babas.