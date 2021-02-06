Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Cryptocurrency: Withdraw your naira as early as possible —Binance

Younews Ng February 6, 2021 Business, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 59 Views

The founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, Changpeng Zhao has reacted to the order by the Central Bank of Nigeria which prohibits commercial banks and all non-banking financial institutions from transactions involving cryptocurrencies.

The CBN gave the order as seen in a statement issued on Friday, stressing that all the institutions are to close the accounts of customers with cryptocurrency transactions immediately.

The apex bank added that breaches of the directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions.

Reacting to the order which, according to Zhao, will affect naira deposits and withdrawals, the Binance CEO advised the withdrawal of naira to avoid potential channel issues.

“Received notice from our channel partners that NGN deposits and withdrawals will be affected,” the CEO wrote on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Still confirming details on when/how. Please withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues. Will share more details as they become available.”

In another tweet, He said, “To err on the safe side, we have also disabled deposits to prevent more NGN coming in.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Breaking : WHO disqualifies Nigeria from global vaccine bid !

The World Health Organisation-led COVAX global initiative has failed to shortlist Nigeria for the Pfizer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.