My Heart Skips, I Shiver Whenever I Hear Sunday Igboho’s Name – Seriki Fulani

Abdulkadri Saliu, Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, has said his heart skips and he shivers whenever he hears the name of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho had issued a seven-day ultimatum to Fulanis in Igangan, after he accused them of killings and kidnappings.

He led thousands of youths to confront the herders at the expiration of the ultimatum, which reportedly led to some deaths and destruction of property.

Consequently, Saliu fled Igangan to Ilorin, where he currently lives with his family.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba Service, he said it is not normal for an individual to feel normal after hearing the name of the person who caused him so much terror.

He narrated that he was born in Ilorin, Kwara State, but followed his father to Igangan in 1972.

The Seriki Fulani disclosed that he could not sleep the day he heard that Igboho had gone to Ogun State, where he issued another eviction notice to Fulanis in the South-west.

“I got to Igangan in 1972 before I was chased out. I was born in Baboko in Ilorin. My father, grandfather and grandmother were born there. I followed my father to Ibarapa. Anytime I hear the name of Sunday Igboho, my heart skips a beat. I shiver too because what I went through that day on the road, I have never seen such since I was born.

“The day I heard that Igboho had gone to Ogun State, I couldn’t sleep that day. There is no one who will hear the name of a notorious person and will not be afraid. With what he did to me, all my properties were burnt”, he said.

Saliu also alleged that Igboho killed his only sibling and four other tribesmen.

“My mother only gave birth to two of us. He killed my younger brother and we found four other bodies on the ground.

“There are two other persons that we can’t return to retrieve their bodies till now. Somebody called to tell us. Beside my brother, police picked four other bodies.

“Even on the day of the attack, it was God who said my assignment on earth isn’t finished”, he stated.

On report that about N500 million was stolen from his house and several vehicles burnt during the attack, he said:

“I have been blessed right from time. I sell cows and I don’t have any any other business. Apart from my children who are educated and now do business with banks, all I do is sell cows. I don’t have any other business. N1.1 million cash got burnt under my bed in my house in Igangan on that day.

“All my properties, cars; I have Venza, Lexus Jeep, Toyota Corolla. Apart from my children’s, I have Toyota Camry ‘muscle’, three Toyota Corolla, Nissan pick-up.

“Food items, everything got burnt. Four flats, apart from the two mini-flats that I first built when i got to Igangan. All got burnt. My cows, about 207 of them are unaccounted for. I received a call that my cows have been stolen. If I’m to add all these things, including my children’s motorcycles, it could be more than what I’ve estimated”, he explained.

He described as “lies” allegations of covering activities of herdsmen who kidnap Yorubas in Igangan for ransom.

“It’s all lies. You can’t dislike someone and not find allegations against him. The number of Fulanis kidnapped in Ibarapa is more than the number of locals that have been kidnapped. I reported Fulanis who engaged in kidnapping. I assisted the police to arrested some of them and they are still in prison. Some are in prison in Ibadan. And they said I’m their godfather,” he claimed.

Saliu expressed the desire to return to Igangan, saying “that is where i get my source of livelihood.”