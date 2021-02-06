Soro Soke / Digital age kick, as CBN bans crypto..”It’s declaration of war against us”

DJ Switch, Nigerian disc jockey-turned-activist, and many if his generation have accused the federal government of promoting poverty following the ban on cryptocurrency trading by the Central Bank of Nigeria .

The CBN had directed banks to close the account of those involved in cryptocurrency transactions in its systems.

As Nigerians took to Twitter on Friday in reaction to the new policy, DJ Switch wrote: “If the ban on crypto by CBN is true, it points yet again to the ill-informed, backward, poverty promoting dinosaurs leading us.

“Use your time to investigate and close accounts sponsoring terrorists in the country if you don’t know what to do!”

In January 2017, the CBN had said digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and others are largely used in terrorism financing and money laundering, considering the anonymity of virtual transactions.

The apex bank had also said that such currencies are not accepted as legal tender in Nigeria.

In February 2018, the CBN issued a warning to people who invest in cryptocurrencies, saying they would be unable to seek legal redress in the event of collapse because they are not protected by the law.

But the past six months witnessed a surge in the number of Nigerians earning a living by trading the digital asset.

Policy discussions about crypto have long moved from banning to issuance of central bank digital currency (CBDC). 40 central banks (23% of world’s CBs) already have legal frameworks for issuing digital currency, as per IMF.

That the CBN would ban trading of crypto in Nigeria is simply ludicrous.

This banning is an open declaration of war on digital age. Our government knows what they’re doing. Analogue leaders.

“Hope the police won’t start interrogating and Arresting boys for having #Bitcoin wallets in their phones now, this govt needs poverty to keep oppressing people.

The people using bitcoin to get out of poverty are the southern youths, the northern youths have been subdued already.