Sunday Igboho Shuns donations from diaspora

Rave of the moment Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise popularly known as Sunday Igboho has distanced himself from the diaspora funds being contributed in support of his cause.

Q:We learnt that some Yoruba people in the diaspora have raised about N11m to support your mission. Do you really need such support and what for?

A:I don’t need such and there is nothing like that.

You are quite a rich man. What business are you into?

I am into car dealership. I am also investing in oil and gas, simple.