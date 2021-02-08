Black Spots : Police Arrest 27 Suspects in Lagos

Lagos Police Command have arrested 27 suspects in a raid of different black spots in the metropolis between Thursday night and early morning of Friday.

The arrest was based on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu to Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to dislodge criminals hibernating in notorious spots in Ikeja, Agege and Alimosho.

CSP Egbeyemi, in carrying out the directive had instructed the Undercover Operatives of the RRS to embark on surveillance and intelligence work on black spots in Agege, Alimosho and Ikeja with a view bringing criminals in those areas to justice.

The arrest of the 27 suspects, which was led by CSP Egbeyemi witnessed the team’s storming and combing of Ile Zik, Dopemu Under Bridge, Shasha, Orisumbare, Iyana – Ipaja Underbridge!, Ile – Epo, Abule Egba, Isokoko, Alfa Nla, Capitol Road, Akilo, Marketing, Alausa Central Business District among others.

Six of the 27 suspects were handed over to Shasha Police Division, nine to Area G in Ogba and 12 to Area F in Ikeja.

Egbeyemi noted that his team would continue to intensify efforts towards ensuring that incidence of traffic robbery as well as cultism reduces in the metropolis, adding that the squad is up to the task.

Commenting on the development, CP Hakeem Odumosu advised parents to monitor their wards and the kind of group their children belong to, noting that, cultism and traffic robbery are serious crime and suspect would not be spared from facing justice from crime committed.