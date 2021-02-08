Ex-Green Eagles defender, Yisa Sofoluwe critically ill, calls for help

53-year old former Green Eagles defender, Yisa Sofoluwe needs help and urgently too. He is suffering from what medical experts call “Mild Cerebral Atrophy” which is a gradual loss of brain cells. It leads to loss of memory and a huge threat to life.

He is presently on a life support as doctors have discovered after a resonance scan that some cells in his brain are already dead. He is said to be in a critical condition.

He has been in the Life and Care Hospital in Ikorodu for over a month but, has been moved to LUTH Idiaraba where he is currently receiving treatment.

His treatment cost about one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) monthly.

The duo of ex-internationals Wahidi Akanni and Babajide Oguntuase have been taking care of the former left wing back popularly called Minister of Defence, a nickname given to him by Late ace sports commentator Ernest

•Please for those calling and asking me to display an account to help Yisa Sofoluwe….kindly get in touch with Babajide Oguntuase who is present with him at LUTH Idiaraba.