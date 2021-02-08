Ogun gov bans NURTW from revenue collection at parks, garages

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has banned the leadership of the National Road Transport Workers in the state from resuming collection of dues and revenues on behalf of the government at the motor parks and garages in the state.

The governor had suspended the NURTW activities following internal wrangling within the ranks of the union over the leadership positions.

The leadership crisis, however, has been laid to rest with the taking over and re-opening of the union Secretariat in Asero, Abeokuta, last year, under the chairmanship of Mustapha Ismail.

Abiodun in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, on Sunday, warned the leadership of the NURTW and their operatives to stay away from all parks and garages in the state to avoid incurring the full wrath of the law.

According to him, the warning became necessary in view of intelligence reports by the security agencies that the union is planning to resume collection of dues and revenues on behalf of the government at the motor parks and garages in the state.

The governor said security agencies have been ordered to arrest and prosecute any NURTW members that go against the warning.