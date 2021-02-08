Osun Police arrest Father, Student for beating School principal to pulp

Osun State Police Command on Saturday said a father, (name not given), and his son said to be a student of Oduduwa Secondary School, Ile Ife, are being held following the invasion of the school by some thugs.

The said student, Adejuwon Adeyeni, who is a SSS 3 in the school, joined by his father and some suspected thugs who reportedly invaded the school and beat up the principal, Mr. Ademola Sanusi, after he was corrected for a misdemeanor.

A source in the school, who preferred not to be named, told journalists that Adejuwon had dressed inappropriately to the school.

“But he was corrected by the principal. But the correction did not go down well with the student, as he later returned with some people and attacked the principal,” the source said.

In a chat with our correspondent, the spokesperson for the Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of both father and son.

Opalola also said efforts are on to arrest others involved in the act.

She said, “One Sanusi Ademola, principal 1 of Oduduwa Secondary School, Ile Ife, reported that while he was in the school premises, one Adeyeni Adejuwon, a SSS 3 student of the same school and his biological father invaded the school with some thugs and beat him up by giving him fist blow and tore his cloths.

“The principal was dealt with for moderately correcting the student on how to dress while in school. The student and the father were arrested and effort is on to arrest others involved.”