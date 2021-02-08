Sunday Igboho says, he can single handedly defeat Boko Haram

Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has declared he has what it takes to fight against Boko Haram without the government’s support.

The activist said he can flush out terrorists from the dreaded Sambisa forest in Borno State without the government’s support.

Igboho made this declaration in a video interview released in 2020.

He said: “That which I will use in the fight against Boko Haram, I have it already.”

The video resurfaced after the former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, called on the Federal Government to invite Igboho to help drive Boko Haram terrorists out of the Sambisa forest.

Following the recent activities of Igboho, which he said were to rid the South-West region of killer herdsmen, Sani argued Igboho could help end terrorism in the country, particularly in the North-East, if given a chance.

He said the activist should be invited to help flush out Boko Haram sect from the dreaded Sambisa forest in Borno State.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sani said: “Invite Sunday to help drive away BH (Boko Haram) from Sambisa