Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sunday Igboho says, he can single handedly defeat Boko Haram

Younews Ng February 8, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 94 Views

Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has declared he has what it takes to fight against Boko Haram without the government’s support.

The activist said he can flush out terrorists from the dreaded Sambisa forest in Borno State without the government’s support.

Igboho made this declaration in a video interview released in 2020.

He said: “That which I will use in the fight against Boko Haram, I have it already.”

The video resurfaced after the former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, called on the Federal Government to invite Igboho to help drive Boko Haram terrorists out of the Sambisa forest.

Following the recent activities of Igboho, which he said were to rid the South-West region of killer herdsmen, Sani argued Igboho could help end terrorism in the country, particularly in the North-East, if given a chance.

He said the activist should be invited to help flush out Boko Haram sect from the dreaded Sambisa forest in Borno State.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sani said: “Invite Sunday to help drive away BH (Boko Haram) from Sambisa

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

South Africa suspends COVID-19 vaccination launch

South Africa said Sunday it would suspend the start of its Covid-19 vaccinations after a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.